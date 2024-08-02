Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) PT Lowered to $37.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Invitation Homes from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.39.

Invitation Homes Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $35.53 on Tuesday. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $28.49 and a 12-month high of $36.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $646.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.97 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 4.68%. Equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 275,296 shares in the company, valued at $9,594,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Invitation Homes news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $248,976.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,594,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Invitation Homes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INVH. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Invitation Homes by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 193,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 91,436 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 42,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 168,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 51,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 20,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Stories

