Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) COO Sells $300,930.00 in Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) COO John Tomovcsik sold 2,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $300,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

John Tomovcsik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 16th, John Tomovcsik sold 2,500 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, John Tomovcsik sold 35,084 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.76, for a total transaction of $3,114,055.84.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IRM traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.69. 3,464,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,657,134. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $56.51 and a 52 week high of $112.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.65, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 393.95%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iron Mountain

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 201.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

