iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.27

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2725 per share on Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.62. The company has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.62 and a fifty-two week high of $82.39.

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

