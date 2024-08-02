iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $52.30 and last traded at $52.28, with a volume of 35775 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.12.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1929 per share. This is a boost from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,476,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,774,000 after acquiring an additional 370,442 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 2,931,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,436,000 after buying an additional 305,327 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,400,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,276,000 after buying an additional 23,928 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,061,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,790,000 after acquiring an additional 49,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 445,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

