iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $52.30 and last traded at $52.28, with a volume of 35775 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.12.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1929 per share. This is a boost from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.24.
The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
