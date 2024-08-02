iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Raises Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2891 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:IEF opened at $96.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $97.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.84.
