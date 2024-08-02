iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Raises Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2891 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $96.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $97.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.84.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

