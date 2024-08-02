iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $97.29

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $97.29 and last traded at $97.29, with a volume of 815315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.19.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.84.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2891 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,734,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $938,323,000 after buying an additional 504,860 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,346,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,383,000 after acquiring an additional 281,554 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,292,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,656,000 after acquiring an additional 662,293 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,899,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,759,000 after purchasing an additional 433,840 shares during the period. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,846,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.