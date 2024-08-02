iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $97.29

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $97.29 and last traded at $97.29, with a volume of 815315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.19.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.84.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2891 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
