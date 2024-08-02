iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 523,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,604 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.61% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $24,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000.

Shares of ISTB stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $47.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,906. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.37 and a fifty-two week high of $48.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.1508 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

