iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 1st

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0999 per share on Tuesday, August 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IBTE opened at $23.90 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $23.73 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average of $23.92.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

