iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 1st

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0999 per share on Tuesday, August 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.
iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of IBTE opened at $23.90 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $23.73 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average of $23.92.
iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
