iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0641 per share on Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ IBTK opened at $19.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.29. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $19.84.
iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
