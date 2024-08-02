iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0641 per share on Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

NASDAQ IBTK opened at $19.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.29. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $19.84.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (IBTK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2030 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030. IBTK was launched on Jul 14, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

