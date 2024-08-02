iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 229,129 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 321,001 shares.The stock last traded at $42.78 and had previously closed at $43.04.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.62 and its 200-day moving average is $42.85.

Get iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resolute Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 19,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 18,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2,272.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 138,235 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $894,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

About iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.