iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Purchased by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $5.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $291.74. 953,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,198. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.57. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $224.41 and a twelve month high of $309.61. The firm has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.