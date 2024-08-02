iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 1st

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4879 per share on Tuesday, August 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.31. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.60.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

