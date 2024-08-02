iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 1st

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4879 per share on Tuesday, August 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.31. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.60.
About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF
