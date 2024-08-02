iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.91

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$34.91 and last traded at C$34.80, with a volume of 431137 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$34.62.

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$33.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$33.21.

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.259 per share. This is a boost from iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%.

About iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the S&P/TSX 60 Index through investments in the constituent issuers of such index, net of expenses. The Index is comprised of 60 of the largest (by market capitalization) and liquid securities listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), selected by Standard & Poor’s (S&P) using its industrial classifications and guidelines for evaluating issuer capitalization, liquidity and fundamentals.

