Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires 508,012 Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) by 198.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 763,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508,012 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of Conduent worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNDT. Guardian Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Conduent in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Conduent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Conduent by 1,084.3% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 13,153 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Conduent in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Conduent

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 38,149,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $132,378,195.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Conduent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CNDT opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.48. Conduent Incorporated has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.00 million. Conduent had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. Analysts anticipate that Conduent Incorporated will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

See Also

