Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 116,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of EverQuote at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in EverQuote by 446.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in EverQuote in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 10,813 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EverQuote Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVER opened at $26.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.43 and its 200 day moving average is $19.28. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $26.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The company had revenue of $91.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on EverQuote from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total transaction of $414,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,305 shares in the company, valued at $8,787,356.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total value of $414,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,787,356.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO David Brainard sold 4,327 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $107,958.65. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 175,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,369,792.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,401 over the last three months. 29.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

