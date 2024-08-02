Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) by 56.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,584 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,130,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,667,000 after buying an additional 256,807 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 32.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 675,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,726,000 after acquiring an additional 166,776 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 164,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 102,793 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 290.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 73,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 54,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 78.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 81,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 35,788 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PAHC opened at $18.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.16. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $19.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.91. The stock has a market cap of $749.66 million, a P/E ratio of 57.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.57.

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $263.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.82 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Phibro Animal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

