Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Cuts Position in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Capital City Bank Group worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 22.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Capital City Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Hovde Group upped their target price on Capital City Bank Group from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler cut Capital City Bank Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Capital City Bank Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Capital City Bank Group stock opened at $34.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.20. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a one year low of $25.45 and a one year high of $36.49. The company has a market capitalization of $576.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.36%.

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 8,000 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $282,080.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 143,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,192.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

