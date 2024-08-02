Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $1.28 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $34,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 2.3 %

JPM opened at $207.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $135.19 and a one year high of $217.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $203.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total value of $984,853.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,351 shares in the company, valued at $42,087,847.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total value of $984,853.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,351 shares in the company, valued at $42,087,847.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total value of $1,062,990.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,304,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,343 shares of company stock worth $14,137,789 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.