Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) by 918.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 194,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,967 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Amplitude were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Amplitude by 3,607.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 859,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after buying an additional 836,535 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplitude in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amplitude by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,107,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,214,000 after purchasing an additional 264,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Amplitude by 10.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AMPL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Amplitude from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Amplitude from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amplitude has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Amplitude Price Performance

AMPL stock opened at $8.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average is $10.34. Amplitude, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $14.42.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $72.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.25 million. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 30.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amplitude

In related news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $32,197.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,820 shares in the company, valued at $758,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

About Amplitude

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

