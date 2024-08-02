Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Increases Position in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report) by 973.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 430,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390,022 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of Honest worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Honest during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Honest during the first quarter valued at $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Honest during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Echo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honest during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Honest by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 13,285 shares during the last quarter. 45.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on HNST. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Honest in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Honest in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Honest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.55.

Honest Trading Up 0.5 %

Honest stock opened at $3.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.93 million, a PE ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.85. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $4.89.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $86.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.79 million. Honest had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 17.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honest news, SVP Thomas Sternweis sold 10,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $27,830.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 237,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,074.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Honest news, SVP Thomas Sternweis sold 10,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $27,830.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 237,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,074.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine Barton sold 67,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $188,166.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 933,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,584,423.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,160 shares of company stock valued at $379,933 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About Honest

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

