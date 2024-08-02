Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its holdings in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Free Report) by 39.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,805 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Industrial were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIC. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Global Industrial by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Global Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Leeward Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Global Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Global Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, LVZ Inc. grew its position in Global Industrial by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 31.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Global Industrial stock opened at $34.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85. Global Industrial has a 52 week low of $28.31 and a 52 week high of $46.97.

Global Industrial ( NYSE:GIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.84 million. Global Industrial had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 27.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Industrial will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Global Industrial’s payout ratio is 54.35%.

Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

