Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 137,432 Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 137,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Excelerate Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EE. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,153,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the first quarter valued at about $886,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $759,000. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $409,000. Institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EE opened at $20.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $22.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.31.

Excelerate Energy ( NYSE:EE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $200.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.26 million. On average, analysts predict that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

