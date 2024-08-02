Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 1,241 Shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its stake in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 14.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 5,618.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 5,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HONE shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on HarborOne Bancorp from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of HONE stock opened at $13.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average is $10.70. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $79.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.43 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.49%.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

