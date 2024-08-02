Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 219,347 Shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its stake in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,637,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 219,347 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Akebia Therapeutics worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 9,696 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Orchard Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 86,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

AKBA opened at $1.38 on Thursday. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $2.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.38.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $32.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients.

