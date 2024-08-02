Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 261,486 Shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its stake in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Free Report) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 529,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 261,486 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.68% of CytomX Therapeutics worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,690,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 44,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.25 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $3.25 to $3.59 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.77.

Shares of CTMX stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.41 million, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average is $1.84.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $41.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.40 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

