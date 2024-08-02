Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 399,021 Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,142,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399,021 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,535,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 667,329 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter worth $531,000. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter worth $1,201,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kellie Teal-Guess sold 61,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $130,767.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 909,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,820.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Rackspace Technology news, insider Kellie Teal-Guess sold 61,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $130,767.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 909,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,820.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 149,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $352,227.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,466,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,159.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rackspace Technology Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of RXT opened at $2.34 on Thursday. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $3.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.02.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $690.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.21 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rackspace Technology

(Free Report)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.