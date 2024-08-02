Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Trims Stake in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.24% of The RMR Group worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 2,724.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 912.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RMR stock opened at $25.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.03. The RMR Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $28.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.27.

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $217.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.20 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.59%. Analysts anticipate that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RMR shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

