Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned 0.17% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSCE. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $364,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $613,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Stock Down 5.5 %

PSCE stock traded down $3.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.21. The stock had a trading volume of 14,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,998. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a one year low of $47.32 and a one year high of $59.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.24. The company has a market capitalization of $162.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.95.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.1855 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

