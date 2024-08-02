Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Invests $204,000 in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 210.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,894,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at $40,236,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,589.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,789,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,434 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at $27,302,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 1,599.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 963,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,859,000 after buying an additional 906,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CCL shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.11.

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of CCL stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.90. 28,797,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,727,695. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.09. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $19.74.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.