Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 16 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,060 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in United Rentals by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,399,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,669,806,000 after buying an additional 1,799,997 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $977,443,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 58,829.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,043,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $598,106,000 after buying an additional 1,041,281 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $332,349,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 15,100.8% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 100,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,674,000 after purchasing an additional 100,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $670.92.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:URI traded down $40.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $716.49. 694,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,183. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $668.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $666.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $387.01 and a one year high of $789.80. The stock has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.71.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.35 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

