Jane Street Group LLC Buys 3,189,926 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 8,206.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,228,796 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,189,926 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.35% of ADT worth $21,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADT by 10,738.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of ADT by 1,185.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,772 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADT during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADT by 180.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADT traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.21. 1,663,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,204,819. ADT Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $7.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.44 and its 200-day moving average is $6.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.59.

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

