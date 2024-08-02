Jane Street Group LLC Has $23.78 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 484.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,207 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $23,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

BATS:MTUM traded up $6.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $190.97. 1,345,378 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.34 and a 200 day moving average of $184.56. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

