Jane Street Group LLC Increases Holdings in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) by 382.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184,807 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 11.43% of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF worth $17,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 183.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $237,000.

VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NLR traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.53. The stock had a trading volume of 21,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,639. VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $59.92 and a 12 month high of $89.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.00 million, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.82.

About VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

