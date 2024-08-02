Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 466,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,070,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 895.3% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 122,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,370,000 after buying an additional 110,360 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IEI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.76. 532,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,658. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.40. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.45 and a 52-week high of $117.79.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.3012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.