Jane Street Group LLC Sells 797,142 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 44.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,016,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797,142 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $19,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,826,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,259,000 after purchasing an additional 760,588 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 842,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,262,000 after acquiring an additional 79,749 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 14,883 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 137,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 22,771 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCQ stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.44. The company had a trading volume of 39,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,407. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.21. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $19.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

