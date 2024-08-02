Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 299,657 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,614,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 299,657 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $545,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 61,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 214,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,956,000 after purchasing an additional 76,410 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 15,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 13,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total value of $252,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,039.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total transaction of $252,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,039.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $3,897,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,258,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,132,665.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,126 shares of company stock worth $17,617,549 over the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.74.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $170.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.14. The company has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $191.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

