Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Holdings in Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Free Report) by 107.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 792,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410,148 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.90% of Cadeler A/S worth $14,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cadeler A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,681,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Cadeler A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $9,241,000. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cadeler A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $5,331,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Cadeler A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $4,318,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cadeler A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $3,021,000. 53.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CDLR opened at $26.04 on Thursday. Cadeler A/S has a 52 week low of $16.29 and a 52 week high of $26.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.48.

Cadeler A/S ( NYSE:CDLR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cadeler A/S will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cadeler A/S from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

Cadeler A/S Company Profile

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.

