Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 51,402 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 46.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 162,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,402 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $8,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the first quarter worth $22,937,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 37,425 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in US Foods during the first quarter valued at $232,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in US Foods by 4,441.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 24,781 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in US Foods by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,026,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,828,000 after buying an additional 46,190 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get US Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on USFD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on US Foods from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on US Foods from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on US Foods from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on US Foods from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

US Foods Stock Down 0.3 %

USFD opened at $54.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.66 and a 12 month high of $55.98.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.