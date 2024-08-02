Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,576 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $16,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of C. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 1,962.1% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.06.

Citigroup Price Performance

C stock opened at $64.89 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $67.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.08.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.38%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

