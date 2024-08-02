Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $12.16 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,427 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $12,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 16,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 85,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,344,000 after purchasing an additional 16,511 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.44.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $113.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $64.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.67. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $83.10 and a 12-month high of $119.53.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

