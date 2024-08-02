Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $13.95 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 30.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $13,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth $1,147,000. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1,889.1% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 26,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after acquiring an additional 25,144 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 213,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,821,000 after acquiring an additional 12,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 36,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,907,000 after buying an additional 16,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ITW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $268.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at $29,018,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.8 %

ITW stock opened at $247.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $73.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $240.85 and its 200 day moving average is $251.19. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.50 and a 12 month high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 99.74% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.