Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $17.21 Million Holdings in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.46% of Camtek worth $17,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Camtek by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 937,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,363,000 after buying an additional 33,820 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 261,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,136,000 after purchasing an additional 141,400 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 257.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 12,810 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 762,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,913,000 after buying an additional 67,649 shares during the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camtek stock opened at $105.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 59.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.41. Camtek Ltd. has a twelve month low of $44.08 and a twelve month high of $140.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.42 and a 200-day moving average of $93.66.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Camtek had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $97.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.75 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Camtek from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Camtek from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Camtek from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Camtek from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Camtek from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.63.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

