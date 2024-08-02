Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $18.93 Million Stock Holdings in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 562,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,060 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.46% of PDF Solutions worth $18,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PDFS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PDF Solutions by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,168,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,674,000 after acquiring an additional 78,543 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,328,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,723,000 after purchasing an additional 41,029 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 769,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,737,000 after purchasing an additional 253,393 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PDF Solutions by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 652,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in PDF Solutions by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 291,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,816,000 after acquiring an additional 50,325 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PDFS. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PDF Solutions news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 5,500 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $190,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,805.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 5,500 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $190,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,805.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adnan Raza sold 1,343 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total transaction of $46,360.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,567,217.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,490 shares of company stock valued at $564,506. Company insiders own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of PDFS opened at $35.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 701.80 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.66 and a 200 day moving average of $33.83. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $46.11.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.14). PDF Solutions had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $41.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

About PDF Solutions

(Free Report)

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.