Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $20.55 Million Stock Position in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its position in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,307,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,196 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $20,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Burford Capital during the first quarter worth $316,000.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

BUR stock opened at $14.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 14.17 and a quick ratio of 14.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.55. Burford Capital Limited has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $17.70.

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.59). Burford Capital had a net margin of 42.81% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $44.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Burford Capital Limited will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

