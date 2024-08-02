Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $21.60 Million Stock Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,911 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.42% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $21,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,259,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $490,072,000 after purchasing an additional 152,870 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,541,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,379,000 after acquiring an additional 557,350 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,736,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,167,000 after acquiring an additional 37,763 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,613,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,622,000 after acquiring an additional 145,879 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,518,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,122,000 after purchasing an additional 63,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

HALO stock opened at $55.26 on Thursday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $57.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.09.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $195.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.72 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 225.71% and a net margin of 36.94%. Research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

In other news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $519,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,876.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,294,050 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

