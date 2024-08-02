Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $9.66 Million Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $9,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total transaction of $467,667.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Baird R W lowered W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, June 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $997.75.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

NYSE:GWW opened at $942.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $925.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $943.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $674.41 and a twelve month high of $1,034.18.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.64%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

