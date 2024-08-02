Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,033 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.06% of Cummins worth $23,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Cummins by 1,111.1% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $291.65 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.80 and a 12-month high of $304.24. The company has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $279.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 49.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,987,628.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout acquired 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,808.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,987,628.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Cummins from $319.00 to $315.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.18.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

