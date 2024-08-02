Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $8,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $570,428,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,445,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $447,957,000 after purchasing an additional 122,207 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,389,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,655,000 after purchasing an additional 376,449 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,063,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,040,000 after purchasing an additional 426,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy stock opened at $156.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.88. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $119.88 and a 1-year high of $184.79.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

In related news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Argus downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

