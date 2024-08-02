Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 6,549 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.32% of Progyny worth $11,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 32,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Progyny alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Progyny

In related news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 9,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $270,900.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 362,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,877,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 9,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $270,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 362,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,877,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $41,506.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,682.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGNY has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Progyny from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp lowered Progyny from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Progyny from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JMP Securities started coverage on Progyny in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Progyny from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Progyny

Progyny Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $27.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.77. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.46.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $278.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.41 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Progyny

(Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.