Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases Shares of 300,000 Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $18,226,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.9% during the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 194,710 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $11,834,000 after purchasing an additional 15,857 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 42.0% during the first quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 34,500 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,163,607 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $131,504,000 after purchasing an additional 38,747 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.9% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 286,578 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $17,418,000 after purchasing an additional 13,394 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on BUD. UBS Group raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $70.00 to $68.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.13.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Down 0.1 %

BUD opened at $59.52 on Thursday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $51.66 and a 1-year high of $67.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $106.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.47.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

